Venice sets rules for those who want to take their dogs out to dinner
VENICE, FL - The city of Venice will continue to let you bring your dog out to eat, but they must still have table manners. But, this week, commissioners agreed to continue allowing people to bring their dogs to certain designated outdoor areas at restaurants.
