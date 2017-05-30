Vehicle, potentially carrying passengers, goes off the South Jetty in Venice, FL
Update: Kaitlyn Perez, the Sarasota Sheriff's Office PIO, confirmed that the investigation has gone from a rescue situation to a recovery. Perez took questions from reporters after Venice Chief of Police Mattmuller, who said theie department, along with Venice Fire Department, are still trying to locate the vehicle.
