USCCB: new health-care bill has a major defects,a is a deeply disappointinga

Tuesday May 9

The chairman of the US Bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development said that the American Health Care Act , passed by the House of Representatives in a 217-213 vote, "still contains major defects, particularly regarding changes to Medicaid that risk coverage and affordability for millions." "It is deeply disappointing that the voices of those who will be most severely impacted were not heeded," said Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Fl.

