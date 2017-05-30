Two people found dead in vehicle subm...

Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off Venice, FL, jetty

There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from Monday May 8, titled Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off Venice, FL, jetty. In it, WWSB reports that:

SARASOTA Co., FL -- A vehicle last seen going into the water off the south Venice Jetty Monday afternoon has been found in 15 feet of water. Two people inside the vehicle did not survive, according to officials from the city of Venice.

Lisa B

Venice, FL

#1 Wednesday May 10
I think it's absolutely disgusting that on lookers were asked to help, but no one wanted to part with their cell phones and shooting videos long enough to help these people...They should all be highly ashamed of themselves!
