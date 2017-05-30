There are on the WWSB story from Monday May 8, titled Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off Venice, FL, jetty. In it, WWSB reports that:

SARASOTA Co., FL -- A vehicle last seen going into the water off the south Venice Jetty Monday afternoon has been found in 15 feet of water. Two people inside the vehicle did not survive, according to officials from the city of Venice.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.