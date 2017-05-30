Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off Venice, FL, jetty
There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from Monday May 8, titled Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off Venice, FL, jetty. In it, WWSB reports that:
SARASOTA Co., FL -- A vehicle last seen going into the water off the south Venice Jetty Monday afternoon has been found in 15 feet of water. Two people inside the vehicle did not survive, according to officials from the city of Venice.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.
|
#1 Wednesday May 10
I think it's absolutely disgusting that on lookers were asked to help, but no one wanted to part with their cell phones and shooting videos long enough to help these people...They should all be highly ashamed of themselves!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Murphy
|May 8
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar '17
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar '17
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|jtg
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar '17
|SWAKER
|2
|Oakland Park neighbors join to fight redevelopm... (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Daniel Hansen
|108
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC