Sarasota man suffers serious injuries after car hits him, flees the scene
VENICE, FL - A 64-year-old man was struck by a car in Sarasota County Thursday at around 10:01 p.m. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was driving southbound on Alligator Drive. John Henry was attempting to jump start his vehicle in the driveway of 4616 Alligator Dr. Henry was standing in the road as the driver of the vehicle approached and failed to see him.
