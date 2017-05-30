Sarasota County Government to hold public meetings for Master Trails Plan
SARASOTA Co., FL -- The Sarasota County Government embraces bicycling - as long as it's not like this - and they're working on paving more trails in the area. Now they'd like to get your opinion on future developments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May 10
|Lisa B
|1
|Heather Murphy
|May 8
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar '17
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar '17
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|jtg
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar '17
|SWAKER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC