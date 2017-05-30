Sarasota County aims to claw back $201,000 in economic incentives

Enzymedica, an enzyme supplements firm that moved from Charlotte County to Sarasota County in 2012 after it received more than $200,000 in subsidies from Sarasota, failed to fulfill the majority of its jobs commitment. Enzymedica, now based in Venice, received $216,000 in January 2012 from Sarasota County, according to a county memo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.