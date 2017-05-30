Nerves remain frayed in Madeira Beach

This week's commission standing-room-only meeting started at an emotional boil, as though last week's special meeting when City Manager Shane Crawford was suspended and City Clerk Cheryl Crawford was fired had never ended. After three hours, the meeting ended more calmly with more than two-thirds of its audience gone and commissioners agreeing to Vice Mayor John Douthirt's suggestion that they needed a therapist to help them learn to get along.

