Nerves remain frayed in Madeira Beach

Nerves remain frayed in Madeira Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

This week's commission standing-room-only meeting started at an emotional boil, as though last week's special meeting when City Manager Shane Crawford was suspended and City Clerk Cheryl Crawford was fired had never ended. After three hours, the meeting ended more calmly with more than two-thirds of its audience gone and commissioners agreeing to Vice Mayor John Douthirt's suggestion that they needed a therapist to help them learn to get along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ... May 10 Lisa B 1
Heather Murphy May 8 milhoan 1
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr '17 Labia Whisperer 2
Christianna ElMoussa Mar '17 Eberle 2
jtg Mar '17 jtg 1
Best area golf courses? (Apr '15) Mar '17 jtg 2
Evening Senior Romance Mar '17 SWAKER 2
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Cuba
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,401,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC