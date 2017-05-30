Masons Honor Long-time Member

Thursday May 4 Read more: Englewood Review

Charles Bernard Rose, long time resident of Englewood, Fl. was awarded a 55-year Masonic service award Tuesday April 18. He began his Masonic journey July 10, 1961 at Venice, Florida Lodge #301 where he was initiated an Entered Apprentice.

