Florida Legislature fails to come to resolution on medical marijuana
VENICE, Fla.-- Time is up for the Florida Legislature to make a decision on medical marijuana. In November, 71 percent of Floridians voted to expand medical use of the drug for certain illnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May 10
|Lisa B
|1
|Heather Murphy
|May 8
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar '17
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar '17
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|jtg
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar '17
|SWAKER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC