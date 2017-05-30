Duo arrested after trespassing on elementary school campus in minivan
SARASOTA Co., Fla - An elementary school went on lockdown after two people from West Virginia were caught trespassing on the school's property in Venice. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested Wesley Hudnall, 30, and Brandy Jo Neal, 34, after they fled from deputies.
