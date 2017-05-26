Catholic leaders find proposed federa...

Catholic leaders find proposed federal budget largely fails the moral test

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Iobserve

President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget sent shivers through social service, education and environmental communities, prompting church leaders and advocates to question the administration's commitment to people in need. The leaders repeated in interviews with Catholic News Service that a budget is a moral document that reflects the nation's priorities and that they found that the spending plan revealed May 23 backs away from the country's historical support for children, the elderly and the poor, and protecting the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ... May 10 Lisa B 1
Heather Murphy May 8 milhoan 1
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr '17 Labia Whisperer 2
Christianna ElMoussa Mar '17 Eberle 2
jtg Mar '17 jtg 1
Best area golf courses? (Apr '15) Mar '17 jtg 2
Evening Senior Romance Mar '17 SWAKER 2
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC