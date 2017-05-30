BPWEV Hold Installation Ceremony
A beautiful ceremony, conducted by Irene Slattery, installed the new Board of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice at the April 18 dinner meeting. Carol Kouba assisted as the new Board was presented to the membership and guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May 10
|Lisa B
|1
|Heather Murphy
|May 8
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar '17
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar '17
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|jtg
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar '17
|SWAKER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC