USCCB: praise, criticism for GOP heal...

USCCB: praise, criticism for GOP healthcare proposal

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Catholic World News

The chairman of the US bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development said in a letter to members of the House of Representatives that portions of the proposed American Health Care Act are "commendable, while others present grave challenges that must be addressed before passage." Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, praised the bill for "restricting funding which flows to providers that promote abortion and prohibiting federal funding for abortion or the purchase of plans that provide abortion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout... Mar 16 Anuci 1
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Mar 15 xxx 6
Drunk driver with suspended license Mar 9 Concerned 1
Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant Mar 9 Victim 2
Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16) Mar 8 xxx 3
CNA pay Mar 5 Mike and me 1
pgt Mar 5 Mike and me 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC