USCCB: praise, criticism for GOP healthcare proposal

The chairman of the US bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development said in a letter to members of the House of Representatives that portions of the proposed American Health Care Act are "commendable, while others present grave challenges that must be addressed before passage." Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, praised the bill for "restricting funding which flows to providers that promote abortion and prohibiting federal funding for abortion or the purchase of plans that provide abortion."

