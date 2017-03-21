The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout? Attend open house in Venice to find out how.
Sarasota County and the Florida Department of Transportation will host an open house to update the public on improvements to the Jacaranda Boulevard roundabout. The open house, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Woodmere Park in Venice, is being held in conjunction with the FDOT improvement project now under way at the roundabout at Jacaranda Boulevard and Venice Avenue.
#1 Thursday Mar 16
Is it possible to post some information regarding the correct way to navigate the Jackaranda circle of death, for those who are unable to attend the meeting offered by the Fl. DOT.
