There are on the Englewood Review story from Wednesday Mar 15, titled The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout? Attend open house in Venice to find out how.. In it, Englewood Review reports that:

Sarasota County and the Florida Department of Transportation will host an open house to update the public on improvements to the Jacaranda Boulevard roundabout. The open house, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Woodmere Park in Venice, is being held in conjunction with the FDOT improvement project now under way at the roundabout at Jacaranda Boulevard and Venice Avenue.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Englewood Review.