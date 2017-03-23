Snake shocks Florida woman while driving

Snake shocks Florida woman while driving

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christianna ElMoussa 20 hr Eberle 2
jtg Sat jtg 1
Best area golf courses? (Apr '15) Sat jtg 2
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Sat xxx 8
Evening Senior Romance Fri SWAKER 2
News Oakland Park neighbors join to fight redevelopm... (Sep '07) Mar 24 Daniel Hansen 108
News The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout... Mar 16 Anuci 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC