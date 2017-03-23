Snake shocks Florida woman while driving
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christianna ElMoussa
|20 hr
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Sat
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Sat
|jtg
|2
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Sat
|xxx
|8
|Evening Senior Romance
|Fri
|SWAKER
|2
|Oakland Park neighbors join to fight redevelopm... (Sep '07)
|Mar 24
|Daniel Hansen
|108
|The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout...
|Mar 16
|Anuci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC