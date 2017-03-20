House billa s a life protectionsa said laudable, other aspects a troublinga

The inclusion of "critical life protections" in the House health care bill is laudable, but other provisions, including those related to Medicaid and tax credits, are "troubling" and "must be addressed" before the measure is passed, said the chairman of the U.S. bishops' domestic policy committee. Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Florida, who is chairman of the bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, sent a letter March 17 to House members.

