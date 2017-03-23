House billa s a life protectionsa said laudable, other aspects a troublinga

House billa s a life protectionsa sai...

The inclusion of "critical life protections" in the House health care bill is laudable, but other provisions, including those related to Medicaid and tax credits, are "troubling" and "must be addressed" before the measure is passed, said the chairman of the U.S. bishops' domestic policy committee.

