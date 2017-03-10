Corvette Club Cruising Into Downtown Venice
The Venice Florida Corvettes are ready to present its 13th Annual "Vette-Together" on Sunday March 12 from 8 am to 3 pm in Centennial Park in historic downtown Venice. There will be 225 Corvettes on display with 165 of them competing for 58 Sharks Tooth Trophies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|xxx
|6
|Drunk driver with suspended license
|Mar 9
|Concerned
|1
|Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant
|Mar 9
|Victim
|2
|Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|3
|CNA pay
|Mar 5
|Mike and me
|1
|pgt
|Mar 5
|Mike and me
|1
|plantation forum (Nov '14)
|Mar 2
|xxx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC