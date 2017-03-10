Corvette Club Cruising Into Downtown ...

Corvette Club Cruising Into Downtown Venice

Wednesday Mar 8

The Venice Florida Corvettes are ready to present its 13th Annual "Vette-Together" on Sunday March 12 from 8 am to 3 pm in Centennial Park in historic downtown Venice. There will be 225 Corvettes on display with 165 of them competing for 58 Sharks Tooth Trophies.

