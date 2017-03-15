CGI Windows & Doors Donates Windows &...

CGI Windows & Doors Donates Windows & Doors to South Florida Foster Care Program

CGI , a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGT Innovations , has long been recognized for strong support of their South Florida community. This ongoing generosity and outreach is evident in their recent in-kind donation of windows to the foster care organization 4KIDS of South Florida .

