Can the "Prince of Darkness" Become a Beacon of Hope?
Several of those campaigns tarred opponents in mailers with false accusations and hid the names of donors, often land developers and other wealthy businessmen, behind patriotic-sounding, made-up groups such as "Stand for Veterans" and "Working Together for Florida." Robinson can no longer say that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar 26
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar 25
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|jtg
|2
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Mar 25
|xxx
|8
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar 24
|SWAKER
|2
|Oakland Park neighbors join to fight redevelopm... (Sep '07)
|Mar 24
|Daniel Hansen
|108
|The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout...
|Mar 16
|Anuci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC