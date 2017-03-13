C.A.R.E. Guest Speaker At BPWEV Meeting
Ruth Hill, representing C.A.R.E., was the speaker on February 21 at the monthly meeting of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice . C.A.R.E. Inc. has operated in Charlotte County for over 30 years, helping victims of abuse and rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout...
|Mar 16
|Anuci
|1
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Mar 15
|xxx
|6
|Drunk driver with suspended license
|Mar 9
|Concerned
|1
|Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant
|Mar 9
|Victim
|2
|Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|3
|CNA pay
|Mar 5
|Mike and me
|1
|pgt
|Mar 5
|Mike and me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC