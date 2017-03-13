C.A.R.E. Guest Speaker At BPWEV Meeting

C.A.R.E. Guest Speaker At BPWEV Meeting

Ruth Hill, representing C.A.R.E., was the speaker on February 21 at the monthly meeting of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice . C.A.R.E. Inc. has operated in Charlotte County for over 30 years, helping victims of abuse and rape.

