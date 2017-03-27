Boyfriend convicted of setting girlfr...

Boyfriend convicted of setting girlfriend's bunny on fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hopping mad! Boyfriend is jailed for a year after setting girlfriend's rabbit Thumper on fire after the bunny bit him Thumper lost his ears in the attack and is now being cared for by the Wildlife Center of Venice in Florida Manasseh Walker , 23, was sentenced to a year in jail for intentionally setting his girlfriend's rabbit on fire A Florida man was sentenced to a year in jail for intentionally setting his girlfriend's pet rabbit on fire. Manasseh Walker was convicted of aggravated animal cruelty this month over the incident that took place last year, according to the Herald Tribune .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) 4 hr xxx 9
Christianna ElMoussa Mar 26 Eberle 2
jtg Mar 25 jtg 1
Best area golf courses? (Apr '15) Mar 25 jtg 2
Evening Senior Romance Mar 24 SWAKER 2
News Oakland Park neighbors join to fight redevelopm... (Sep '07) Mar 24 Daniel Hansen 108
News The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout... Mar 16 Anuci 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC