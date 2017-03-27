Boyfriend convicted of setting girlfriend's bunny on fire

Hopping mad! Boyfriend is jailed for a year after setting girlfriend's rabbit Thumper on fire after the bunny bit him Thumper lost his ears in the attack and is now being cared for by the Wildlife Center of Venice in Florida Manasseh Walker , 23, was sentenced to a year in jail for intentionally setting his girlfriend's rabbit on fire A Florida man was sentenced to a year in jail for intentionally setting his girlfriend's pet rabbit on fire. Manasseh Walker was convicted of aggravated animal cruelty this month over the incident that took place last year, according to the Herald Tribune .

