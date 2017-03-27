Boring crews will hit the streets of ...

Boring crews will hit the streets of Downtown Venice

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WWSB

Residents will notice a boring crew collecting samples along Nokomis, Nassau, Tampa, Venice and Miami Ave., from Harbor Dr. to U.S. 41. The work area will be clearly marked, but pedestrians are asked to please avoid walking in the vicinity of the boring equipment.

