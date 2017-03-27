Boring crews will hit the streets of Downtown Venice
Residents will notice a boring crew collecting samples along Nokomis, Nassau, Tampa, Venice and Miami Ave., from Harbor Dr. to U.S. 41. The work area will be clearly marked, but pedestrians are asked to please avoid walking in the vicinity of the boring equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar 26
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar 25
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|jtg
|2
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Mar 25
|xxx
|8
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar 24
|SWAKER
|2
|Oakland Park neighbors join to fight redevelopm... (Sep '07)
|Mar 24
|Daniel Hansen
|108
|The right way to drive the Jacaranda roundabout...
|Mar 16
|Anuci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC