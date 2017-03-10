10News School of the Week: Venice...
We're happy to announce that 10 News' School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Venice High School in Sarasota County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Mon
|xxx
|5
|Drunk driver with suspended license
|Mar 9
|Concerned
|1
|Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant
|Mar 9
|Victim
|2
|Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|3
|CNA pay
|Mar 5
|Mike and me
|1
|pgt
|Mar 5
|Mike and me
|1
|plantation forum (Nov '14)
|Mar 2
|xxx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC