10News School of the Week: Venice...

10News School of the Week: Venice...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

We're happy to announce that 10 News' School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Venice High School in Sarasota County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Mon xxx 5
Drunk driver with suspended license Mar 9 Concerned 1
Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant Mar 9 Victim 2
Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16) Mar 8 xxx 3
CNA pay Mar 5 Mike and me 1
pgt Mar 5 Mike and me 1
plantation forum (Nov '14) Mar 2 xxx 2
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at March 14 at 6:26AM EDT

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,889 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC