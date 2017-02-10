Venice teen to open for Bon Jovi

Venice teen to open for Bon Jovi

2 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A 16-year-old musician is getting her shot on the big stage after winning the opportunity to open for Bon Jovi at Amalie Arena.

