Lucky customer wins $500,000 jackpot from scratch-off in Venice
VENICE, Fla -- A lucky man bought a $500,000 LUCKY MONEY ticket from a Publix in Venice and ended up winning the jackpot. chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $364,656.80.
