Deputies find couple sleeping in runn...

Deputies find couple sleeping in running car, child in back

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Authorities say a man and woman face drug and child neglect charges after they fell asleep in their car in the middle of an intersection with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Local news outlets report the incident happened at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in Venice on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Englewood East man charged with molestation (Aug '10) Feb 12 nanoanomaly 5
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Feb 5 Hate the nane 2
help finding a chiroproctor Feb 4 kedsony 1
Hello Jan 31 Ftd475 1
Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs? Dec '16 badam 1
News This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 6
Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb... Nov '16 badam 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC