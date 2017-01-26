Venice Fishing Pier and South Jetty c...

Venice Fishing Pier and South Jetty closed for gusty winds and waves

Monday Jan 23

VENICE, Fla. -- The City of Venice Public Works Department is closing Humphris Park to the public this morning due to increasing wave action and incoming tide from the region's severe weather.

