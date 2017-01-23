USCCB committee chair weighs in on ch...

USCCB committee chair weighs in on changes to health care law

1 hr ago Read more: Catholic World News

The chairman of the US bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development emphasized in a recent letter to senators that "a repeal of key provisions of the Affordable Care Act ought not be undertaken without the concurrent passage of a replacement plan." Stating that "millions of people ... now rely upon [the current law] for their well being," Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Fl., recalled that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops "ultimately opposed the Affordable Care Act because it expanded the role of the federal government in funding and facilitating abortion and plans that cover abortion, and it failed to provide essential conscience protections and access to health care for immigrants."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

