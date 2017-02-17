Traffic crash claims 1, injures 3 in Englewood

A man was killed and 3 people critically injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dearborn Street and Oxford Drive in Sarasota County, officials said. A 1994 Mazda B4000 driven by Thomas Stapleton, 58, of Englewood was traveling north on South Oxford Drive and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Dearborn Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

