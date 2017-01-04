Rabies alert in effect for North Port

Rabies alert in effect for North Port

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A rabies alert is in effect for North Port and Venice for the next 60 days following the discovery of a rabid bobcat, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota said. Two bobcat attacks took place within a 4-mile radius in east Venice between Venice Avenue and U.S. 41, about 2 miles west of River Road, according to the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs? Dec 15 badam 1
News This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi... Dec 13 Spotted Girl 6
Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb... Nov '16 badam 1
Review: Branded Heart Stables (Mar '09) Nov '16 mustangs4ever 9
Terrible Treatment from owners of Luna's Restau... (Feb '14) Oct '16 Roy 4
News Over 1 million face loss of food aid over work ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 1
things to do (Dec '15) Dec '15 retired teacher 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,837

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC