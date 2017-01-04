Rabies alert in effect for North Port
A rabies alert is in effect for North Port and Venice for the next 60 days following the discovery of a rabid bobcat, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota said. Two bobcat attacks took place within a 4-mile radius in east Venice between Venice Avenue and U.S. 41, about 2 miles west of River Road, according to the department.
