Rabid bobcat in Venice leads to rabies alert in area

A rabies alert has been issued for Venice and North Port by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County after the discovery of a rabid bobcat. The Herald-Tribune reports the Department of Health in Sarasota received laboratory confirmation on Dec. 30. Officials say two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of one another in east Venice.

