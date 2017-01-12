PERFORMANCE: A Jazz Singer's Heartfel...

PERFORMANCE: A Jazz Singer's Heartfelt Return to Familiar Territory

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: All About Jazz

All About Jazz needs your help and we have a deal. For $20, we'll hide those pesky Google ads and present exclusive content for a full year! Toronto-based singer June Garber delivered a superb- and superbly programmed- performance on Friday, January 13 as part of the South County Club's matinee concert series in Venice FL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs? Dec 15 badam 1
News This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 6
Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb... Nov '16 badam 1
Review: Branded Heart Stables (Mar '09) Nov '16 mustangs4ever 9
Terrible Treatment from owners of Luna's Restau... (Feb '14) Oct '16 Roy 4
News Over 1 million face loss of food aid over work ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 1
things to do (Dec '15) Dec '15 retired teacher 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC