PERFORMANCE: A Jazz Singer's Heartfelt Return to Familiar Territory
All About Jazz needs your help and we have a deal. For $20, we'll hide those pesky Google ads and present exclusive content for a full year! Toronto-based singer June Garber delivered a superb- and superbly programmed- performance on Friday, January 13 as part of the South County Club's matinee concert series in Venice FL.
