News 28 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Montessori ...

News 28 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Montessori school teacher arrested for sex with student

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Venice Police have arrested a teacher at the Island Village Montessori School on multiple charges related to sexual contact with one of his students. Matthew James Minton, 24, was arrested at his home for sex crimes against an underage female victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs? Dec '16 badam 1
News This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 6
Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb... Nov '16 badam 1
Review: Branded Heart Stables (Mar '09) Nov '16 mustangs4ever 9
Terrible Treatment from owners of Luna's Restau... (Feb '14) Oct '16 Roy 4
News Over 1 million face loss of food aid over work ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 1
things to do (Dec '15) Dec '15 retired teacher 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC