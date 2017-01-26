News 28 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Montessori school teacher arrested for sex with student
Venice Police have arrested a teacher at the Island Village Montessori School on multiple charges related to sexual contact with one of his students. Matthew James Minton, 24, was arrested at his home for sex crimes against an underage female victim.
