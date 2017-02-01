'Frost/Nixon' at Venice Theatre

'Frost/Nixon' at Venice Theatre

Venice Theatre will continue its Stage II Season with the area premiere of "Frost/Nixon" by British film writer and playwright, Peter Morgan. It is a dramatization of the events surrounding British talk-show host David Frost's 1977 television interviews with an embattled Richard Nixon.

