'Frost/Nixon' at Venice Theatre
Venice Theatre will continue its Stage II Season with the area premiere of "Frost/Nixon" by British film writer and playwright, Peter Morgan. It is a dramatization of the events surrounding British talk-show host David Frost's 1977 television interviews with an embattled Richard Nixon.
