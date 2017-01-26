Florida's Neal Communities Reports Re...

Florida's Neal Communities Reports Record 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Builder

Neal Communities, a private home builder in southwest Florida , broke all previous company sales records in 2016, ending the year with 1,109 sales and 1,129 closings in communities spanning from Hillsborough to Collier Counties, the company said. This marks a 13 percent increase in closings from 2015, totaling over $430 million in closings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Builder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs? Dec '16 badam 1
News This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 6
Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb... Nov '16 badam 1
Review: Branded Heart Stables (Mar '09) Nov '16 mustangs4ever 9
Terrible Treatment from owners of Luna's Restau... (Feb '14) Oct '16 Roy 4
News Over 1 million face loss of food aid over work ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 1
things to do (Dec '15) Dec '15 retired teacher 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,359,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC