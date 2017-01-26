Florida's Neal Communities Reports Record 2016
Neal Communities, a private home builder in southwest Florida , broke all previous company sales records in 2016, ending the year with 1,109 sales and 1,129 closings in communities spanning from Hillsborough to Collier Counties, the company said. This marks a 13 percent increase in closings from 2015, totaling over $430 million in closings.
