Bobcat with rabies caught in Venice home

Wednesday Jan 4

SARASOTA, Fla. - A rabies alert is currently in effect for two Suncoast communities after the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County received laboratory confirmation on Friday, Dec. 30 of rabies in a bobcat.

