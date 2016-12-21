Antoinette T. Stevenson
ANTOINETTE T. STEVENSON, 68, of Rotonda West, FL, and formerly of South Windsor, CT, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2016. She was born on May 24, 1948, in Hartford, CT, to Anthony and Antoinette Dentamaro.
