Venice Chorale Invites Kids To Youth Chorus

The Venice Chorale invites any 4th-8th grader in and around the Venice area who loves to sing to join its Youth Chorus. Interested young singers should just show up with a parent or guardian on Monday, January 9 at 4:45 pm at the Chorale's rehearsal room located in Building 42 behind the main Venice Performing Arts Center building on the Venice High School Campus, 1 Indian Avenue, on the island.

