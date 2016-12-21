Top Story - April: Daiquiri Deck to o...

Top Story - April: Daiquiri Deck to open south Siesta location

13 hrs ago Read more: YourObserver

South Siesta Key has developed its own identity apart from Village or rest of the island over the years, and it will soon have its own Daiquiri Deck. The restaurant brand aims to open a new location at the top of a three-story building on Stickney Point Road by Christmas, said co-owner Troy Syprett in an interview with the Siesta Observer.

