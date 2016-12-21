Soggy Longbeach Village looks for dainage solutions Village...

Terri and Mark Fishman have been renting a home in the 600 block of Linley Street in Longbeach Village, a block west of Sarasota Bay, the past two years while building a new home. Commissioner Ed Zunz, who lives in Longbeach Village, said he has been stranded indoors when roads flood, since driving in 6 inches of saltwater can mean the end of a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.