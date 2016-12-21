News 10 mins ago 10:58 p.m.Silver Alert issued for missing Venice woman
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says Anne L. Yeatts, 70, was reported missing about 9 p.m. Thursday from her home in the 23000 block of Copperleaf Drive, Venice. Yeatts' companion says she left in her vehicle as approximately 4 p.m. to go to the grocery store but has not returned.
