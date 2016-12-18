Jeff Tremblay, SYNERGY Homecare of Venice
Jeffrey Tremblay, CEO of SYNERGY HomeCare of Venice, at his office in Venice, Fla., Dec. 12, 2016. Some business owners looking for customers and clients are relocating to Florida, Arizona, and California, expecting retiring baby boomers to migrate to warmer climates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs?
|Dec 15
|badam
|1
|This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|6
|Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb...
|Nov 27
|badam
|1
|Review: Branded Heart Stables (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|mustangs4ever
|9
|Decorator
|Oct '16
|southcod
|1
|Terrible Treatment from owners of Luna's Restau... (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Roy
|4
|Over 1 million face loss of food aid over work ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC