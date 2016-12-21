Englewood Bank Promotes Kevin Casey
Englewood Bank & Trust has announced the promotion of Kevin Casey to Senior Vice President, Senior Lender. Casey has more than 30 years of experience with all forms of commercial lending, concentrating in owner-occupied and investor real estate lending.
