5 things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 6
The threat of a terror attack against a busy commuter rail station in the Los Angeles area has prompted authorities to increase security throughout the region and urge commuters to report any suspicious behavior they see. A Sanibel parish is rallying for their priest to return to the altar after investigations by deputies come to an end.
Venice Discussions
|Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs?
|Dec 15
|badam
|1
|This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|6
|Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb...
|Nov 27
|badam
|1
|Review: Branded Heart Stables (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|mustangs4ever
|9
|Decorator
|Oct '16
|southcod
|1
|Terrible Treatment from owners of Luna's Restau... (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Roy
|4
|Over 1 million face loss of food aid over work ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|1
