4 charged in auto theft spree
Darius Smith and the juveniles -- two 16 years old and a 17-year-old -- were arrested and each charged with felony grand theft auto. Sarasota County sheriff photo A man and three juveniles from Pinellas County are facing charges in connection with several vehicle thefts over the past few weeks in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs?
|Dec 15
|badam
|1
|This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|6
|Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb...
|Nov 27
|badam
|1
|Review: Branded Heart Stables (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|mustangs4ever
|9
|Decorator
|Oct '16
|southcod
|1
|Terrible Treatment from owners of Luna's Restau... (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Roy
|4
|Over 1 million face loss of food aid over work ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC