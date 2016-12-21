4 charged in auto theft spree

4 charged in auto theft spree

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Darius Smith and the juveniles -- two 16 years old and a 17-year-old -- were arrested and each charged with felony grand theft auto. Sarasota County sheriff photo A man and three juveniles from Pinellas County are facing charges in connection with several vehicle thefts over the past few weeks in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any sexy ladies into giving shoejobs? Dec 15 badam 1
News This family's extravagant Christmas light tradi... Dec 13 Spotted Girl 6
Are there any attractive women who enjoy ballb... Nov 27 badam 1
Review: Branded Heart Stables (Mar '09) Nov '16 mustangs4ever 9
Decorator Oct '16 southcod 1
Terrible Treatment from owners of Luna's Restau... (Feb '14) Oct '16 Roy 4
News Over 1 million face loss of food aid over work ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,949

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC