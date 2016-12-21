4 charged in auto theft spree

Darius Smith and the juveniles -- two 16 years old and a 17-year-old -- were arrested and each charged with felony grand theft auto. Sarasota County sheriff photo A man and three juveniles from Pinellas County are facing charges in connection with several vehicle thefts over the past few weeks in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

