WHS partnership pushes higher quality, lower costs
WHS announced Monday it is joining forces with St. Clair Hospital, Butler Health System and Excela Health System to form a clinically integrated network that would provide better quality patient care at a lower cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth bust 552 arch street 6/06/2017
|Jun 8
|Lowlow
|4
|Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11)
|Jun 1
|poop
|17
|State: Community college plan needs more work (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|SNL
|5
|Former Erie County Council candidate Price to r... (Mar '10)
|Sep '14
|togetherforjustice
|66
|Bold vision for job training ends with demise o... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Barry Dane Steinh...
|2
|State: RCWE issues spur change (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Who ya know
|2
|Search for illegal marijuana crops lagging (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|XXXXX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venango Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC