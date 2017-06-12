WHS partnership pushes higher quality...

WHS partnership pushes higher quality, lower costs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

WHS announced Monday it is joining forces with St. Clair Hospital, Butler Health System and Excela Health System to form a clinically integrated network that would provide better quality patient care at a lower cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth bust 552 arch street 6/06/2017 Jun 8 Lowlow 4
Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11) Jun 1 poop 17
News State: Community college plan needs more work (Jun '08) Apr '17 SNL 5
News Former Erie County Council candidate Price to r... (Mar '10) Sep '14 togetherforjustice 66
News Bold vision for job training ends with demise o... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Barry Dane Steinh... 2
News State: RCWE issues spur change (Dec '13) Dec '13 Who ya know 2
News Search for illegal marijuana crops lagging (Sep '13) Sep '13 XXXXX 1
See all Venango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venango Forum Now

Venango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Venango, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC