Organizations join with hopes of improving broadband capability

The Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is teaming up with Connected Nation to assess the current broadband environment across the region and determine what can be done to improve access for local residents, businesses, and other organizations. The Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Broadband Committee kicked off the first-ever Connectedsm Community Engagement in the state of Pennsylvania on Monday.

