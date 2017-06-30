Flash Flood Watch issued June 30 at 6:00PM EDT expiring July 1 at...

Flash Flood Watch issued June 30 at 6...

PAZ007-008-013-010800- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.A.0005.170630T2200Z-170701T0800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Mercer-Venango-Lawrence- Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, New Castle, and Ellwood City 533 PM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Pennsylvania and western Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northwest Pennsylvania, Mercer and Venango. In western Pennsylvania, Lawrence.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Crawford County was issued at June 30 at 5:33PM EDT

Venango, PA

